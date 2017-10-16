Red sun phenomenon caused by Hurricane Ophelia seen across Flintshire and Wrexham

Large parts of Flintshire and Wrexham are currently bathed in a strange red glow from a a mysterious weather phenomenon.

The reddish sky and red-looking sun have been reported across the region.

The phenomenon is appraently due to the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia dragging in tropical air and dust from the Sahara.

Our photographers have been taking fantastic pictures of the sun, while lots of images have been sent to the Leaderlive Facebook page.

Send us your pictures to news@leaderlive.co.uk or post them on our Facebook page.