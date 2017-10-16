Plane declares emergency on landing at Hawarden Airport

An “unusual odour” caused a plane to signal an emergency on landing.

Eastern Airways charter flight EZE1762 from Bristol to Hawarden Airport was met by emergency services after reports of an unusual odour in the cockpit were raised by the captain.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended at around 9.30am.

The plane landed safely and as a precaution, all onboard were evacuated.

An Eastern Airways spokesman said: “The captain operating the EZE1762 charter flight from Bristol to Hawarden was met by the airport fire service on arrival into Hawarden following reports of an unusual odour in the cockpit.

“The aircraft landed safely at 9.35am.

“As a precautionary measure, the eight passengers and three crew on board the Jetstream 41 evacuated the aircraft, once the aircraft had stopped and the engines had been shut down.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our number one priority and will not be compromised.”

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Deeside, Mold and Wrexham attended the scene but no action was required.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We were called at shortly before 9.40am this morning to Hawarden Airport in Flintshire.

“Two crews in emergency ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.

“Two patients were checked over at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.”