Man brandishing screwdriver made off with contents of till from Holywell shop

A man armed with a screwdriver threatened shop staff and stole the contents of a till.

North Wales Police are appealing for information after the Spar store on Bagillt Street, Holywell, was robbed on Friday night.

A man described as white, in his late 20s and wearing a grey/green scarf across his face and dark clothes, entered the store at around 8.15pm, brandishing a screwdriver.

He threatened staff before making off with the contents of the till.

He left the shop in the direction of Pen y Maes.

DS Ross Tutton said: “We are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have information which could help us find this individual.

“Fortunately no one was hurt, but the incident was very distressing for the shop staff.

“If you have information, please call 101 quoting crime reference RC17155746. If you would prefer to give information anonymously please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”