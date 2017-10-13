Three arrested after Deeside drugs raid

ARRESTS have been made after a drugs raid.

The North Wales police crackdown on the drugs trade in Deeside has seen the arrest of three men after a police operation carried out yesterday.

Officers from the Eastern Tasking Team and the Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance seized a significant amount of class A drugs and a large quantity of cash during the operation.

Three men, a 48-year-old from Merseyside and two 30-year-old local males are currently in custody at Wrexham police station.

DI Mark Hughes said: “This is the latest example of planned police activity to disrupt the activity of organised crime groups attempting to bring drugs into the Deeside area and is in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion which directly targets those involved in serious and organised crime.

“If you have information, call 101 or if you would rather pass on information anonymously please phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”