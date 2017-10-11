Second man charged with Connah's Quay murder

A second man has been charged with the murder of a teenager in Deeside.

Leslie Peter Baines, 48, from Connah's Quay, was charged by North Wales Police with the joint murder of Matthew Cassidy, 19, from Liverpool.

Matthew was killed during a sustained knife attack which took place in a multi occupancy dwelling in Connah’s Quay on May 29.

Detective Inspector Gary Kelly said: “Whilst David John Woods, from Merseyside has already been charged with murder we have continued with a meticulous investigation into the circumstances of Matthew’s tragic and unnecessary death.

“As a result the Crown Prosecution Service have today concluded that there was sufficient evidence to charge Baines jointly with Woods for the murder of Matthew.”

Matthew’s family have been informed.

Baines will appear before Wrexham Magistrates Court, this morning.

DI Kelly added: “A number of people have been arrested as part of this enquiry and we will continue to investigate the full circumstances as we seek to bring justice for Matthew, his family and friends.”