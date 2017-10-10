Wrexham veteran who lost both legs completes mission to reach top of Snowdon

A former soldier who lost his legs in Afghanistan has climbed to the top of Mount Snowdon in five hours, raising more than £5,000 for charity.

Shaun Stocker, of Rhostyllen, Wrexham, has raised about £60,000 for Blind Veterans UK since sustaining multiple injuries whilst serving in the British Army.

When he was just 19 he stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010 while on foot patrol and lost most of his vision, both of his legs above the knee joints.

After spending six years in military rehabilitation and one year learning to walk on double above knee prosthetic limbs, the 27-year-old decided to climb Mount Snowdon – a personal goal he set himself in the early days of treatment.

Shaun was supported by 30 people, including friends and family, on the day and the team raised £5,530, with donations still coming in.

His target was originally £2,000 which he said “has well and truly been smashed” thanks to so many who supported him, which he said is one of the reasons why he got through such a “tough challenge”.

Shaun told the Leader despite how tough the challenge was, he was “so happy” about the amount of support he has had.

He said: “I think there’s still a couple of thousand pounds to

come in.

“We’re looking at hopefully close to £9,000.

”I only put the word out just over a month ago, so it’s quite a lot in that amount of time I’d say.

“I’m so grateful at how many people have got involved and donated or even got their own sponsors which is great.

”I’ve learnt over the years that with fundraising, it’s not all about the money. It’s about the

awareness too.

“Lots of people will now know more about what we’re doing and about the charity, which is great.

“It gives more people the opportunity to support Blind Veterans UK.”

He added: “Some people joined me on the climb who had never done anything like it before.

“It was tough for everyone never mind me, because it was so cold and windy for people and it rained for most of the challenge.

”But I managed to get to the top in five hours which was a great achievement. I was pleased with the efforts of everyone who took part.”

More than 300 people have donated to his climb via the Justgiving page he set up just a few weeks ago.

Many took the time to comment on his page to say how much of an “inspiration” Shaun is to others and he was hailed as being a “true hero”.

Shaun added: “It was a great day.

“I’ve always said I would go up Snowdon one day but I always thought I would have to go up to the top in a wheelchair.

“I never imagined I could do it with prosthetics.

“I’m still going to keep pushing myself to do more and more for the charity. I’m doing things I’ve always wanted to achieve and to raise so much for the charity has been amazing.

“I have got lots of brilliant friends and family and everyone around me makes me feel so lucky.”

Shaun wanted to thank everyone who joined him on the day including Victoria Beech, Blind Veterans UK regional fundraiser, who brought along a charity stall

to Snowdonia National Park which he said lots of people gave donations to.

To donate to the cause or for more information visit www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/shaun-stocker