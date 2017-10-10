'Historic Mold' showcase to be an annual event

More than 400 people stepped back in time for a heritage event.

The success of Historic Mold over the weekend has convinced organisers to bring it back again next year.

Mold Town Council welcomed members of the public to the Town Hall on Friday and Saturday for the free event.

A vast display of photographs and memorabilia showing Mold’s latest 150 years, and entrance into the historic Council Chamber were open for viewing.

Historian David Rowe also shared his knowledge about the town while there was a special exhibit on the former Flintshire county gaol, showing its various uses on a timeline from a prison to a convent.

Council support worker Jane Evans said: “Mold Town Council Historic Mold exhibition has been a great success with more than 400 people coming through the doors to view the exhibition and displays.

“Mold Town Council would like to express their gratitude to local historian David Rowe for providing us with his time and sharing his vast knowledge of the town’s history with visitors and also for providing the majority of the photos and memorabilia for the displays.

“Special thanks to Sophie Fish from Aura Leisure and Museums who attended both days with an interesting collection from Mold Museum and thank you to Mold Town Council volunteer Richard Spray for assisting during the event and to everyone else who provided items for the display, including the Leader and Mold Alun, and who came along.

“It has been a successful two days and we would like to confirm Historic Mold event will be an annual event.”

She added the Historic Mold Calendar 2018 is now on sale, priced £5, at Mold Town Council, the Book Shop, Vaughan Davies and Dodds Auction House.