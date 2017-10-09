Investigation launched after collision leaves police car on its side in Bersham

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a collision resulted in an on-duty police car turning onto its side.

North Wales Police received a call at 6.20pm on Saturday reporting a minor injury single vehicle collision involving a police Astra in Bersham Road, Bersham.

A police spokesman said the call was made by one of the officers who had been a passenger in the car, which had come to rest on its side following the incident.

The spokesman added: “The Astra was damaged during the collision. No damage was caused to any other structure or vehicle and there was no third party involved.

“Because it was police car on duty and there was no third party, there will be an investigation.”

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at approximately 6.25pm on Saturday evening to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Bersham Road, Bersham, Wrexham.

“We sent an ambulance officer and a crew in an emergency ambulance and a man and a woman were checked over at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.”

Anyone who has further information about the collision can contact police on 101 with reference number V152 616.