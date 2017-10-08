Bagillt residents 'had enough' of 'feral' youths making their lives hell

Residents have resorted to police monitoring and social media appeals after ongoing issues with a group of ‘feral’ youths.

All over the summer, a group of up to 20 youths believed to be from across Bagillt, Connah’s Quay and Flint have been ‘terrorising’ the Bagillt community.

Amongst many angry residents are Simon Griffiths, who has had three ‘run-ins’ with the yobs, and his brother, chair of Bagillt Community Council, Andrew Griffiths.

Simon said: “I’ve had three

run-ins with these kids now over certain different things. There have been a series of ongoing incidents of racial abuse, anti-social behaviour, underage drinking I imagine, and total disrespect for the community. They have no morals, they’re almost feral.

“Around a month ago, me and my brother were at a quiz night in The Ship pub. My brother went outside for a cigarette and saw this group smash the window of the Chinese takeaway next door.

“They’d smashed the window above the shop, knowing full well that the shop owners had young kids who would have been in bed.

“My brother confronted them, and they just laughed, and used unbearable language.

“The Chinese lady who owned the shop was demented. She was crying her eyes out. But the kids just laughed and weren’t bothered at all.

“There are a lot of good people in this village and we look after each other. None of us want this, the village is not like this. They are just an example of bad – they pull up flower beds, annoy locals, there are so many ongoing little things that just all add up.

“They are also racially abusive towards the two local food shops – the Kebab house, and the Chinese.”

Andrew Griffiths, community council chair, decided that the incident had been going on long enough to reach out to the local police to ensure they attended the community council meeting on September 13.

Andrew said: “The PCSO sometimes attends the council meetings, so I urged them to come along to this one and asked my brother if he was prepared to come to the meeting and stand up and talk about what’s been going on, which he did.

“Another item on the agenda was the closing of Bagillt Youth Club. The lady who was in charge of education was telling us why it was shutting down, and I thought that would fit in well with the kids terrorising the communtiy over the summer. But nothing came of that.

“We don’t want people running riot over the village. They think they’re untouchable because of their age, but they’re not.

“One of these days someone is going to do something about it, and they’re going to get hurt. They’re just putting themselves at risk.”

Simon added that although police presence increased soon after reported incidents and initially after the council meeting, officers have been patrolling the village “at the wrong time” or “during a week night when its quiet.”

In a response made by North Wales Police, Sgt Kerry Smith-Williams said: “As a result of the highlighted anti-social behaviour issues in Bagillt, a dedicated operation has been implemented, whereby officers have increased patrols in the areas of most concern.

“Officers have been actively engaging with residents and local businesses regarding the sales of alcohol to underage youths, and advising them to challenge those they believe may be buying alcohol for the youths.

“This has resulted in the reduction of anti-social behaviour. This will continue to be monitored moving forwards, and prevention measures will be continued to prevent any escalation.”