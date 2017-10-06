Two people arrested after armed police swooped on the Abenbury Park area of Wrexham

Armed police swooped on an estate and two people were arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs.

Officers were spotted in the Abenbury Park area from about 8am as police in Wrexham executed two warrants under the Firearms Act and Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police bosses say significant seizures have been made, although no drugs or firearms were recovered and two local people, a 39-year-old man and 40-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and a public order offence.

Both are being interviewed at a local police station.

Chief inspector Dave Jolly, who oversaw the operation, said: “Our focus of targeting those few in our communities who cause the most harm continues.

”Friday’s action is also aimed at those bringing drugs into our communities from outside north Wales and in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion’ is directly targeting serious and organised crime. We are determined to rid our communities of this scourge.

“Today’s action is just part of this process and further searches are planned. It is vitally important we listen to concerns from our local communities and where necessary take proportionate and positive action.

”It was clear from the local response that today’s action was very well received.

“Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to take positive, robust action.

”However we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us.”

Information can be passed by contacting the control room direct via the web live chat www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101 or messaging via Facebook or Twitter.

If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.