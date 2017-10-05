Victim tells of hit and run horror in Wrexham

A man who was the victim of a hit-and-run collision after a night out has branded the driver “disgusting”.

Daniel Paton, 23, was struck by a silver car while crossing the road near the Four Dogs pub in Box Lane, Acton, Wrexham, shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

Daniel, of Vivod, near Llangollen, was in hospital for two days after the collision and branded the driver “disgusting“ for not stopping at the scene.

He added: “He could have thought that I was dead. For him to just drive off is a bit inhumane.”

Daniel added the least the driver could have done would be to stay at the scene and addedthat the culprit “needs to be caught”.

He had been walking to his father Paul Paton’s house with his cousin Aidy Ducham, 21, after watching the Chelsea v Manchester City match at the Wrexham pub.

They were crossing the road near the Four Dogs pub when a silver car came round the corner from the direction of Wrexham town centre.

Daniel, who previously lived on Lawson Road in Wrexham, said they were a “good few car lengths away” from the corner before the collision happened.

He said they were already half way across the road when the car came into view and tried to get to the other side.

Daniel said he was later told by Aidy that he was a “half a step” from the kerb when he was hit– and the car had plenty of time to see him.

While Daniel tried to land on his hands and feet, he said he hit his head on the floor.

He “sprung” back to his feet, which he said was probably due to “shock” – but then started drifting in and out of consciousness.

“The part that scared me the most was when I got to the hospital and I had the CT scan and the doctor came back and said that I had a little bleed on my brain,” he said.

“That’s what really scared me – that’s what made me think that I might not be coming back out of here. It didn’t sound great. It worried me a lot – as it probably would everyone.”

But doctors discharged Daniel on Monday after an MRI scan.

He sustained a cut above above his left eyelid that needed stitches, bruises to his stomach and an injured hand which will need a further check-up in a week.

Daniel added he was “definitely” lucky not to have been more seriously hurt.

“If it was an elderly person or a really young child they might not have been as lucky as me,” he added.

“I think I got away with quite a lot of luck really, considering that situation, but hopefully it doesn’t happen to anyone else – especially from the same driver.”

Daniel’s mother Sarah Ryan, 46, thanked people who came out of the pub to help, as well as the emergency services and hospital staff for their efforts.

She also thanked those who have shared appeals for information on social media.

PC Mark Valentine said: “At approximately 9.05pm on Saturday, North Wales Police and other emergency services responded to the scene of a road collision on Box Lane, Wrexham at the junction with Chester Road involving a silver hatchback type vehicle and a pedestrian.

“An investigation is under way and we’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote reference RC17149100.”