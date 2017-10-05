Teaching assistant send social media messages to pupils

Thu Oct 05, 2017
Thursday 5 October 2017 20:57
A TEACHING assistant will be sanctioned after sending social media messages to “vulnerable” high school pupils.
>body_text
>body_text
See full story in the Leader
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
Ableworld sell Mobility Products and Mobility Aids online and Instore and we give the best advice on all Mobility Products and Mobility Aids in the UK.
Wine Bar
Build & Glaze
Home
Follow us
e-version
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on