Plans for more than 150 homes in Mold are deferred

Major plans to build more than 150 new homes have been deferred.

As part of Flintshire Council’s Strategic Housing and Regeneration Programme (SHARP), proposals put forward by Wates Residential for 160 homes at Maes Gwern in Mold were backed by planning officers.

But Flintshire Council’s planning committee were not as satisfied with the plans when they were discussed yesterday, and put off making a final decision.

The proposals would see 160 properties built, 48 earmarked as affordable homes and 112 as market homes.

The application was the subject of consultation on two occasions and 36 letters of objection were received from residents after concerns were raised over visual impact, traffic and noise.

In a report ahead of the decision, councillors were advised the nearest primary school to the development, Ysgol Bryn Coch, has “insufficient capacity” to match.

The site represented a departure from the council’s unitary development plan as the land was marked for employment land but was deemed an acceptable proposal.

It was said in the report put to councillors that the proposed 160 dwellings will “make a significant contribution to housing land supply on the edge of a main town which has a range of services and facilities and employment”.

Speaking in opposition, Cllr Anthony Parry of Mold Town Council raised concerns surrounding badger setts, no apparent installation of solar panels on roofs and a lack of detail on treated water.

Cllr Geoff Collett said it was a “huge development” for Mold that increased the number of town houses by four per cent.

He added that it was a “really significant” plan but his “overall impression” was one of disappointment as there had been “an opportunity to produce something really good” but had in fact been “really mediocre.”

Cllr Derek Butler, cabinet member for economic development, said the council’s business team had tried to market the site for some time to no avail and there were more “profitable”sites available across the county.

He added it was a “vital addition to the needs of Flintshire”.

Cllr Chris Bithell, Mold East, said the site represented “a township in itself” and it was important that planners “got it right” in terms of density as 160 homes “seems very much”.

A number of members suggested deferring making any decision on the application at this stage.

One of those was Cllr Richard Jones, Buckley Bistre East, who queried whether the site had “been considered” enough as employment land, while stating concerns about badger setting and turbine flickers could be resolved during deferment.

Members voted to defer the application which will be considered again at a future date.