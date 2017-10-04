Seven pups dumped 'like litter' in cardboard box in Wrexham

Seven puppies have been found dumped “like litter” in a cardboard box in Wrexham, in a shocking example of pet abandonment.

The Staffordshire bull terrier-cross pups, thought to be six-weeks-old, were found in woodland in the Erddig area on Sunday evening.

Fortunately, the pups were in good health, and were taken into the care of Wrexham Council, via the local authority’s dog warden.

RSPCA is now calling on anyone with information related to the abandoned puppies to contact the charity’s inspectorate appeal line.

Inspector Tim Jones said: “This is a shocking example of pet abandonment, with these poor puppies dumped like litter.

“They were found abandoned in a cardboard box; shivering and cold. Fortunately, they otherwise seem to be in good health, and have now been taken into the care of Wrexham Council.

“Somebody must have information about how these poor defenceless dogs came to be dumped like this. Anyone with any details should contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Calls are treated in confidence.”

A spokesman added: “If you wish to help the RSPCA investigate incidences such as these, you can donate to us online. We are a charity and rely on public donations.”