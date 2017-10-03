Wrexham AFC bosses to meet with Welsh Government over Racecourse redevelopment

Wrexham AFC bosses are to meet with Welsh Government officials over the future redevelopment of the Racecourse.

As the Reds first team heads north to take on FC Halifax tonight, representatives of the board of Wrexham AFC will head south to Cardiff Bay for a meeting with members of the Welsh Assembly Government, including cabinet secretaries Ken Skates and Lesley Griffiths, along with other AMs, government officials, Wrexham Council and Glyndwr University.

The purpose of the meeting, facilitated by North Wales AM Llyr Gruffydd, is to discuss the future redevelopment of the Racecourse Ground and achieve the best possible outcome for the region, the town and sporting excellence in the community.

Presentations by Wrexham club directors will bring to life an ambitious vision for the regionally significant stadium and its potential to kickstart a positive regeneration of this important gateway to the North’s largest town.

In the two-year budget announced on Sunday, provision has been made by the Welsh Assembly Government for a North Wales based national football museum.

As North-East Wales is the only part of the country without a national museum and, with Wrexham being the birthplace of football in Wales, club bosses say it is a logical solution to locate a museum at the Racecourse Ground as part of a wider development of the stadium.

Directors of the club will set out an ambitious vision for the future that would create more jobs and opportunities for the area and attract more people to the town.

Director Spencer Harris said: “There is a fantastic opportunity here for the leaders of our national Government to help us create something the region can be proud of.

“The Racecourse can serve the needs of North and Mid Wales and deliver sporting and cultural accessibility to all parts of the country.

“We have had a very positive reaction from both the local authority and Glyndwr University and hope to build on that momentum with Welsh Government.

“Having a four sided stadium with facilities that enables us to generate more income on a ‘non-match day’ is essential for the Racecourse to prosper.”

Last month the Leader reported Wrexham AM Lesley Griffiths was helping explore “every possible avenue” in a bid to facilitate the redevelopment of the Racecourse, which is the oldest international football stadium in the world.

Ms Griffiths said meetings have been held between Wrexham AFC and the Welsh Government, as well as the club and the Football Association of Wales, over the summer months.

And key to turning The Racecourse into a vital community asset is the redevelopment of the Kop terrace – which has not been in use for several years.

In March last year, Wrexham Supporters Trust members voted overwhelmingly in favour to regain control of The Racecourse, agreeing a 99-year lease with stadium owner Glyndwr University.

As part of the deal, the university has the right to ask the club to allow it to redevelop the Kop and the Glyndwr Stand for its own use, provided there is suitable seating on the pitch-facing side of such development.

A series of successful concerts have since been held at the stadium, including packed-out performances from the Stereophonics and Olly Murs.