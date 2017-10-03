Woman taken to hospital after Brymbo crash

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash.

Blast Road in Brymbo was closed near to Pen-Y-Graig Road shortly after 9am after reports of a one-vehicle smash.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 9.05am this morning to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Blast Road, Brymbo.

“We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a woman was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”