Historic Penley pub 'ravaged' in blaze is put up for sale

A HISTORIC pub ravaged by a devastating fire has been put up for sale.

The Dymock Arms in Penley, which is Grade II listed and dates back to the 16th century, was hit by the blaze in January 2010.

It suffered damage to the ground floor, first floor and roof, and part of the building’s timber frame was destroyed.

Parts of the building which escaped fire damage have been left in a perilous state through exposure to the elements, vandalism and theft.

Large parts of the roof timbers have been lost, either through fire damage or fungal and insect attack.

Metal thieves have also struck in a 20th century extension to the pub taking pipe and ductwork.

Plans for the restoration of the pub were lodged with Wrexham Council in 2012 but although consent was granted for fire damage repairs and a partial rebuild, the work was never completed and the building has remained an eyesore in the village ever since.

The building is now listed for sale through property agents Butters John Bee.

Overton councillor John McCusker said: “Although I have only been elected councillor a matter of months I have promised to treat the Dymock Arms as a major priority of mine.

”I feel sorry for Penley residents who have had to tolerate the situation as the property has been an embarrassing eyesore for seven years I believe.

”I have ensured that Wrexham Council are in constant dialogue with the owner and I have also been in touch with the agent. There has to be an amicable solution and let's ensure we find it soon.”