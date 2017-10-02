Tribute music festival to return in new location in Wrexham

A TRIBUTE music festival will return to Wrexham in a new location next year, organisers have revealed.

Rock the Park – which drew thousands of music fans to Marchwiel in August – will be held in Bryn Lane, Wrexham Industrial Estate, on August 18 and 19 next year.

The first part of the lineup released by organisers Cyclone Events includes tributes to Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, Kings of Leon, Nirvana, Mumford and Sons, Aerosmith, Madness and more.

The event, which will take place over two days, will include camping and will feature 28 tribute acts performing on two stages.

Event manager Sam Foulkes told the Leader: “The feedback we have had so far has been incredible. We wanted to offer camping next year. It is something we didn’t offer this year and I think we lost out on ticket sales.

“We want to be able to give people an opportunity to stay rather than having to book a hotel. There will definitely be more bars and the new site we have is opposite Kelloggs – it has better access and it is not near houses which is better for residents.

“Last year was focused on rock and metal. This year we want to offer something for everyone.”

Mr Foulkes added that the complete lineup for the festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale in October. For more information about the event and the acts set to play, visit the website at www.rockthepark.co.uk or search for ‘Rock the Park Wrexham’ on Facebook.