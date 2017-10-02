Car destroyed in arson attack in Wrexham

Arsonists torched a car in the early hours of the morning.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Broom Grove in Wrexham at about 1.45am after reports a car was on fire.
There was 100 per cent damage to the engine compartment and 50 per cent damage to the driver’s area.
A fire service spokesman confirmed the blaze had been started deliberately and one hose reel jet as well as breathing apparatus was used to tackle the fire.
See full story in the Leader
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on