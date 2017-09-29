Three men charged with invading pitch during Wrexham AFC's match at Tranmere

Three fans charged with invading pitch during match

THREE people have been charged after disorder during the recent game between Wrexham AFC and Tranmere Rovers.

Merseyside Police confirmed that three people have been arrested and charged following the match on Saturday, September 16, at Prenton Park in Birkenhead.

Nathan Durnell, 46, of Croesnewydd Road, Wrexham, Daniel Greenough, 25, of Heol Caradoc, Wrexham and Nathan Myers, 28, of Heol Caradoc, Wrexham, were all charged with pitch encroachment.

Three other men were issued with fixed penalty notices for public order notices and three further men were ejected from the ground by stewards for foul and abusive language.

Supt Ian Hassall said “The majority of Tranmere and Wrexham fans went to the game to enjoy it for what it was – a football match between two passionate clubs.

“Sadly a relatively small minority of spectators attempt to spoil the game for others but the police will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.

“We will continue to work with Tranmere and visiting clubs to crack down any disorder at any future fixtures.”