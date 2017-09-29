Ryanair holiday flight hell turned to cash joy for Flintshire couple

A couple who had began packing for their first ever holiday together were left ‘devastated’ by heartbreaking news.

Chris Jones, 28, from Holywell, and Laura Roberts, 22, from Carmel, were initially thrilled to discover Ryanair were offering flights to Brussels, Belgium for only £10.

The pair snapped up the last minute offer and had started sorting their holiday transport, itinerary, and shopping, before Chris checked the flight details on September 16 to find the bad news from Ryanair booking services that their flights had been cancelled in the company’s rota error.

Chris said of his October 2 flights: “I was gutted as this was going to be the first time away with the missus.”

The couple are still awaiting the standard compensation that other passengers will also be receiving, but a turn for the better took place when Ryanair refunded the couple £160 each for the original £20 return flight.