Out-of-town venue could be on Mold food festival menu

A POPULAR food and drink festival which brings thousands of people into Mold could move out of the town centre.

The annual Mold Food and Drink Festival might move to nearby Kendrick’s Field.

Studies look set to be conducted as to its suitability as an event venue.

Currently, the festival is held on the town’s New Street car park every September and attracts more than 13,000 visitors, to more than 140 food and drink exhibitors.

Members of Mold Town Council discussed the ideas at their monthly meeting.

A report by town centre manager Dave Hill said a Cadwyn Clwyd (rural development agency) grant had been secured for a feasability study to be undertaken

Mr Hill was not present at the meeting but Cllr Bryan Grew confirmed that a wider study of Kendrick’s Field was being done.

He said: “A study is being considered to see if Kendrick’s field could become an entertainment venue – could it be developed as a permanent venue for events?”

The field, off Ruthin Road, already plays host to the Mold Soul and Blues Festival, but Mold county councillor Chris Bithell has expressed concern at the idea the food festival could move.

He felt it could defeat the object of helping the town’s footfall.

Cllr Bithell said it could “undermine the idea of bringing people into the town”.

Members noted Mr Hill’s report which stated that footfall at both the food and drink festival, and the soul and blues festival, was slightly down this year.

He said: “Blues and Soul Festival went very well although numbers were not as good as previous years, largely due to adverse weather especially on the Sunday.

“The Food and Drink Festival was a success although numbers were slightly down on previous years.”