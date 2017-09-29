Expansion of retail park in Flint could get the green light

A RETAIL park expansion which would create about 100 jobs looks set to be approved.

Developers are looking to construct new retail units on

land at Flintshire Retail Park opposite the Jade Jones Pavilion in Flint.

The plans, put forward by Hollins Murray Group would provide four units to be used by Deeside based supermarket chain Iceland and discount retailer Home Bargains.

These proposals are due to be discussed at Flintshire Council’s planning committee meeting on Wednesday.

Should members follow the recommendations of council planning officers then the application will be approved.

In a planning and retail statement, it is claimed the proposed development would improve the “vitality and viability” of Flint town centre.

“The development will improve the economic well-being of the area by providing employment. It is anticipated that the proposed development will generate between 70 and 120 FTE (full time equivalent) jobs which will be available to members of the

local community,” the statement says.

“The proposed development will strengthen the retail park’s offer, which in turn will improve the vitality and viability of Flint town centre.

“The complementary role of

the retail park is identified by the final draft Flint Town Centre Masterplan.”

The planning and retail statement added: “It is hoped the proposed improvements along with an extension of the retail frontage towards Church Street will encourage more shoppers to undertake linked shopping trips between the two locations, benefiting the town as a whole.”

In the conclusion of his report to councillors, the chief officer for planning, Andrew Farrow, recommends approval.

He states: “The application site is within a town centre of a main town as defined by the Flintshire Unitary Development Plan.

”The proposed development would be sustainable development within a town centre.

”While the proposed development on an existing car park will lead to a reduction in the number of spaces available for the retail park, the submitted parking survey shows that even with the new development car park occupancy at peak times would be under 90 per cent.”

He added that although the development would generate noise from deliveries, the proposed noise mitigation in the form of the acoustic fence and proposed servicing and opening hours “would mitigate any adverse impacts”.