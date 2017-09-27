Woman's death in Flint 'no longer suspicious' – exonerating male suspect

No suspicious circumstances surround the death of a woman in Flint almost three months ago – thus exonerating a man who had been arrested in connection with the tragedy.

Detectives investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Windsor Drive in Flint on Saturday, July 1, have now completed their investigation.

Officers have now passed on the case to the coroner.

The woman’s family have been updated by police family liaison officers and a man local to the Flint area – arrested at the time in connection with her death but released under investigation – has also been informed he is no longer under suspicion.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Arwyn Jones at Wrexham CID said: “I’d like to express my thanks to the family and local community for their support and patience while the investigation was underway and the matter will now be passed to HM Coroner for conclusion.

“Our thoughts remain with the family for their very sad loss.”