AN appeal for witnesses has been launched after a man was robbed by a group of youths in a town centre park.

The theft took place at 3.30pm on Friday in Bellevue Park, Wrexham.

A man was robbed by a gang of youths aged 12-14. They took an iPhone 6s and a pair of Ralph Lauren glasses from the victim.

Any information can be reported to North Wales Police by calling 101 quoting reference RC17144762.