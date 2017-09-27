Apartments plan for former chapel in Brymbo could be given go-ahead

Plans to replace a disused former chapel which has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour with housing have been recommended for approval.

An application was lodged with Wrexham Council in April proposing the demolition of the former Engedi Chapel on High Street, Brymbo, and replace it with nine apartments.

At the time, the Leader reported Brymbo councillor Paul Rogers had raised concerns that the chapel, which closed in 2003 due to dwindling congregation numbers, was becoming a target for vandals.

The building, described in application documents as “derelict and unsafe”, was originally built in 1820 as a Calvinistic Methodist Chapel.

If approved, the chapel will be replaced with a single ‘L’ shaped building containing nine apartments spread over three floors, along with on-site parking.

Neighbouring properties were notified about the application and two objections were

received.

Among the objections were concerns over noise, the size of the proposed building in comparison to neighbouring and the need for traffic calming measures.

In a report to go before the planning committee on Monday, head of environment and planning, Lawrence Isted, said: “There is already a building of significant mass in close proximity to the boundary of the neighbouring dwelling. There is an increase in the eaves height of approximately 1.3 metres and the roof slope has a greater angle.

“However, I am satisfied that while there is no doubt that the occupier of no. 1 Gwalia will notice a change between the existing building and the proposed and there will be an increase in the depth of the building into the site, I do not consider that this change will encompass a detrimental loss of natural daylight as a result of the change in the shape of the building bearing in mind it will be no higher than the existing building – some 1.3 metres shorter at ridge level.

”I am satisfied the

proposed development would result in the positive use of this site which is redundant and offers little prospect of an economical reuse.

”The provision of nine residential units will make a positive addition to the Council’s housing supply needs in a sustainable location.”

A statement submitted as part of the application reads: “Since closure the property has fallen into an increasing state of disrepair and is now derelict and unsafe, with overgrown grounds with boarded up windows.

“In addition, roof slates have been known to come off in the strong winds experienced in the area causing a risk to adjacent land owners and members of the public.

“Public opinion in the village has swung over the past decade from a desire to see the building renovated and brought back to its former glory, to a desire to see the site itself redeveloped, rather

than serving as a derelict, unutilised site in the centre of the village.

“The current owners came to the property in 2009 and have undertaken a number of feasibility assessments on the options to renovate over the past eight years.

“All of these have proven to be economically unviable because of the condition of the existing structure, and the level of accommodation which can be provided within its confines, coupled with what would be effectively zero vehicle parking provision due to the external space available.”

Committee members will determine whether to approve the application at the meeting in Wrexham’s Guildhall on Monday.