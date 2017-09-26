Severn Trent pledge to keep jobs in Wrexham and keep bills down

The new owners of a Wrexham-based water company have vowed to keep a presence in the county “for the foreseeable future”.

Following a takeover of Rhostyllen-based Dee Valley Water, new owner Severn Trent has guaranteed the firm’s customer services department would remain in Wrexham until at least March 2018.

But bosses confirmed to the Leader that Severn Trent intends to keep the team in place for the

long-term.

A spokesman said: “We’re pleased to confirm that we’ve decided to keep a customer team in Wrexham.

“We’re delighted to be able to retain their local knowledge and are sure they’ll help us make a real difference to customers going forwards.”

It is understood the team in Wrexham will handle more complex customer cases, whilst all day-to-day call centre activity will be integrated into Severn Trent;s broader ‘customer delivery’ operation.

On completing the controversial takeover of Dee Valley Water earlier this year, Severn Trent has pledged that bills will be kept low and customer service maintained.

One of the concerns raised by customers had been that bills might rise. But Severn Trent’s boss has insisted that will not be the case.

An attempt to stop the takeover failed after votes to block the £84m bid for Dee Valley Water were ruled ineligible.

A High Court hearing into the takeover of the Rhostyllen-based firm by Severn Trent Water threw out votes from 445 shares which were bought and given away to individuals in the hopes of stopping the takeover.

The vote taken at a meeting, which did not include the transferred shares, saw the takeover bid accepted by 363 votes to 62.

But the matter had been taken to the High Court after customers and staff at the firm attempted to block the bid in lieu of a separate bid by investment firm Ancala.

An appeal was lodged with the High Court but later dropped and the takeover was confirmed.