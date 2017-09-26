Llay school to reopen after fridge fire in kitchen

A SCHOOL evacuated when a kitchen was ruined following a faulty fridge fire will reopen on Wednesday morning.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at about 3.10pm on Monday reporting a building fire at Park Primary School in St Martins Mews, Llay, leading to the 300-pupil school being evacuated.

According to firefighters, the cause of the blaze was a faulty fridge.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service has now confirmed to the Leader that the extent of the damage was 100 per cent fire and smoke damage to the room of origin – the school kitchen which was unoccupied at the time.

The school was closed today as an investigation into the fire continued.

Cllr Phil Wynn, Wrexham Council’s lead member for education, says the school will reopen tomorrow.

“An extensive clear-up has taken place in the fire-affected part of the building, and appropriate assessments made with a view to future repair,” he said.

“One classroom was affected by minor smoke damage. It will remain closed but its use will be replaced by facilities elsewhere in the building.

“I’d like to thank school staff and officers for their work in helping the school to reopen as soon as possible and would also like to thank parents for their patience during this time.”

Headteacher Amanda Williams praised the professionalism of all staff who helped to safely evacuate the school building, as well as pupils for their good behaviour.

She added: “I’d also like to thank all of our parents for their response and patience during the fire and the speed in which they came to pick up their children.

“I thank the Wales Ambulance Service and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service for their prompt response and their help.”