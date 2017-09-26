All hands on deck as flooded Leeswood school is closed

More than 100 school children woke up yesterday morning to find they would have an extra two days off thanks to a leaky valve.

Flooding due to a faulty ballcock in the female staff toilets at Ysgol Derwenfa in Leeswood has led to the school being closed until Wednesday.

Yesterday (Monday) staff and parents came together to clean up the mess caused by thousands of litres of water over the weekend.

The flood was discovered by the school’s caretaker when he arrived for work and found himself wading through water up to his ankles.

Headteacher Andrew Jones said an inspection would take place today

to fund out the extend of any damage, but that thankfully, the water was clean.

He added that half-a-dozen dehumidifiers had been ordered to help with the recovery and that there was an excellent spirit fostered as teachers and staff pitched in with the clean-up.

Mr Jones said: “The caretaker discovered the flood when he came in and saw the wet carpet in the foyer this morning.

“The water was about two-and-a-half inches deep and was over his shoes.

“I have to say a massive thank you to all the staff and the parents who helped with the clean up.

“It was all hands on deck and there was a brilliant team spirit and they’ve done a marvellous job.”

He added: “The leak came from a faulty ball cock in the female staff toilet and has mainly affected the foundation classrooms and the hall. Luckily the Key Stage Two classrooms were saved.

“Thankfully the water is clean and there was no electrical damage. We have ordered six dehumidifiers.

“We have a property maintenance inspection on Tuesday morning and we’re hoping to get the school open for Wednesday.

“There are 130 children affected by the flooding. I sent a text message to all the parents at 8am this morning and I also put a notice on the school closures page of the council website.”