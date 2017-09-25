Firefighters tackle blaze at Llay school

Firefighters tackled a fire at a Llay school.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.10pm on Monday reporting a building fire at Park CP School in St Martins Mews.

Cllr Rob Walsh told the Leader as he arrived on the scene at 3.40pm that he could see people gathered outside the school and smoke coming from the building.

He added: "We're still none the wiser as to what happened. There was some smoke at the back of the building which I saw when I arrived.

"The good news is that the building was evacuated in less than two minutes and no one was hurt.

"Most of the children have now been collected and have gone home but staff are still here.

"The key thing is that everyone is safe."

A Wales Ambulance Service spokesman said the fire service had notified them of the incident but there were not understood to be any casualties.