Drivers caught out by Llay speed camera van

Scores of drivers have been caught out by a speed van parked in a village, community leaders were told.

PCSO Andy Harris told Llay community councillors about the work of the Welsh Road Casualty reduction partnership GoSafe in the village.

At a meeting of the community council on Wednesday evening PCSO Harris said the Go Safe van visited Llay 13 times, spending a total of almost 20 hours in the village, since April 24.

He explained during that time, 74 offences had been recorded, the majority of which (63) occurred in Gresford Road.

The van had spent 15 hours in Gresford Road alone, he added, with the rest of the visits being in Llay New Road.

In a report of offences reported to police between the dates of August 15 and September 18, which was shared at the community council meeting, one of the priorities outlined by North Wales Police is excess speed.

The report identifies three roads as being a priority – Llay New Road, Llay Road and First Avenue, stating the action to be taken will include speed monitoring at locations and areas of concerns highlighted to Go Safe and Roads Policing Unit.

GoSafe aims to make people safer on Welsh roads by reducing casualties and saving lives.

The partnership – which is made up of 27 equal partners including the 22 Unitary authorities in Wales, four Welsh Police Forces and the Welsh Government – is responsible for red light and speed camera enforcement.