Former Flintshire service station demolished to make way for 24 new homes

A FORMER service station has been demolished to make way for new homes.

The Elan Homes development, known as Argoed Gardens, will provide 24 new homes on Main Road, Argoed, with three and four-bedroom properties across a 2.3 acre site.

Andrew Morgan, land director for Elan Homes in the North, said: “The site was allocated for housing under the Flintshire County Council Unitary Development Plan and represents an opportunity to provide new homes in an area where there is a housing shortage.

“It’s been some years since the service station closed and remained shut for some time.

“We’ve recently demolished the service station buildings and are currently preparing the land for new homes.”

Along with building new homes, Elan has committed to a package of investment in the area, known as a Section 106 agreement, for the benefit of both existing and new residents.

“Because we’re building family homes we will be making contributions towards play facilities and local schools,” Mr Morgan said.

“For example, more than £135,000 will be shared between Ysgol Mynydd Isa and Argoed High School.

“We’ll also pay for enhancements to the play area on Clwyd Crescent.”

The first homes at Argoed Gardens are due to be released for sale in early 2018.