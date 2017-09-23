Flintshire great-grandmother's 'lovely surprise' in recognition of 35 years of tireless charity fundraising

A great grandmother has spoken of her surprise at receiving special acknowledgement for her tireless fundraising.

June Davies, 85, from Sandycroft, has been recognised for her amazing 35 years of fundraising for cancer charities.

She has been a tireless fundraiser for Cancer Research UK, raising more than £50,000 in that time.

June, who is a great grandmother to Maiya, five, and Isabella, two, says she has no plans of putting her collection bucket away just yet.

She said: “Cancer has had a big influence on my life. My dad died of cancer aged just 55 and I lost my sister to breast cancer as well as brother-in-laws.

“Then three-and-a-half years ago I lost my husband, Frederick, to cancer. We were married for 57 years and he was just a wonderful husband, I couldn’t have married anyone better.”

She added: “The thing is my dad wouldn’t have died aged just 55 nowadays. Cancer treatments have lot better and we know so much more now.

“Things were different a few years ago but without research we will never beat what is a terrible disease.”

June, who has a daughter Loraine who lives in Sandycroft and a daughter, Pauline who lives in Bristol, says she began fundraising while on the Sandycroft Community Centre management team.

She said: “I set up a fundraising group and just never stopped. I run bingo nights, on Monday and Wednesday evenings, which are very popular and a weekly lottery bonus ball draw which raises a good amount over a year.

“I also run other special events and collect donations. One lady recently donated £200 after her husband passed away through cancer. And I also raise some funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. ”

June, whose two grandchildren, Stephen and Lianne, also live in Sandycroft, said: “Over the years people have thanked me for the fundraising I have done. I’ve actually had letters and certificates off First Ministers Carwyn Jones and the late Rhodri Morgan.

“However, I was amazed to receive a framed certificate of thanks from Flintshire Local Voluntary Council (FLVC).

“It was a lovely surprise and is all down to Cllr David Wisinger who is very supportive. He even regularly attends my bingo nights.

“I understand he contacted the FLVC and they thought I should receive a framed certificate. I’m very proud and honoured.

“I certainly have no plans on stopping fundraising any time soon.”

Queensferry Labour’s county councillor David Wisinger says Mrs Davies deserves to be recognised for her remarkable 35 years of fundraising.

He said: “June’s fundraising has and will continue to make a big difference in the fight against cancer. Her bingo evenings are really popular and fun evenings.

“She may not raise hundreds of pounds each evening but the small amounts add up and to have raised £50,000 over 35 years is simply amazing.

“Events such as bingo evenings, while a good fundraising event, also serve another purpose in bringing the community together. It means some people who might not normally get out are meeting friends and enjoying good company.”

He added: “I’m delighted FLVC have presented June with a framed certificate to mark her achievements, it’s a richly deserved award.”