Two women and boy taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash near Chirk

Reporter:

David Humphreys

A pair of women and a boy were taken to hospital after a road crash near Wrexham.

Emergency services were called to a roundabout connecting the A483 and the A5 in Chirk at around 3pm to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision.

The injuries suffered by the trio were not thought to be life threatening and all three were taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed their crews did attend but were not required to take action.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 3pm to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the roundabout connecting the A483 and A5 in Chirk.

“A crew in an emergency ambulance attended the scene.

“Two women and a young boy were taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

“Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.”

Email:

david.humphreys@nwn.co.uk

See full story in the Leader

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read