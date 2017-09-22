Two women and boy taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash near Chirk

A pair of women and a boy were taken to hospital after a road crash near Wrexham.

Emergency services were called to a roundabout connecting the A483 and the A5 in Chirk at around 3pm to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision.

The injuries suffered by the trio were not thought to be life threatening and all three were taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed their crews did attend but were not required to take action.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 3pm to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the roundabout connecting the A483 and A5 in Chirk.

“A crew in an emergency ambulance attended the scene.

“Two women and a young boy were taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

“Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.”