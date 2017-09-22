A5 reopens after three vehicle crash near Chirk

Emergency services were called to a three vehicle crash on the A5 near Chirk.

Police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene of the crash between near the Halton roundabout shortly before 3pm on Friday.

A North Wales Police spokesman said that the northbound carriageway of the A5 was closed after the collision between a Honda, Peugeot and a Citroen.

It did not appear that anyone was injured, the spokesman added.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that firefighters made the vehicle electrically safe.

A spokesman for Wales Ambulance Service said: “We were called at approximately 3pm this afternoon to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the roundabout connecting the A483 and A5 in Chirk."