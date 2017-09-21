Team behind books awarded Lottery gong

A Flintshire and Wrexham based scheme has been honoured as the nation’s favourite education project.

The Menter Iaith Sir y Fflint team behind the Magi Ann series of Welsh language children’s books received a National Lottery award which will be broadcast on BBC next week.

They received their award from singer Kimberley Walsh in front of a star-studded audience.

The books are being brought to life through six free apps.

These show Magi Ann and her friends’ simple stories in colour and animation for the first time, helping parents and children read and enjoy Welsh together.

After the show was recorded, Magi Ann made a special appearance at the London Welsh primary school.

Millions of TV viewers will see the project recognised for its work using nearly £5,000 of National Lottery funding to create apps which have been downloaded over 100,000 times.

“They allow parents across Wales – and around the world, including the Welsh-speaking community in Patagonia – to access and benefit from these stories.

Rhian Davies of Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam said: “Leading the Magi Ann app project and helping to pass on the Welsh language to the next generation has been a delight.

“Thanks to all involved with the project, especially Aunty Mena, who created the original characters.

“Thank you to everyone who voted and who took Magi Ann into their hearts, and to the National Lottery players who’ve supported us and so many worthwhile projects.

“We are delighted to win a National Lottery Award and would like to dedicate it to everyone involved in securing the future of our native languages.”

The National Lottery Awards will be broadcast on BBC1 on Wednesday at 10.45pm or 11.40pm in Wales.