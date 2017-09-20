Wrexham man blagged his way into Emmy Awards and mingled with Hollywood A-list stars

A Wrexham man used plenty of silver-tongued cunning to blag his way into a glittering awards ceremony and party with a host of Hollywood superstars.

Simon Wilson, 26, originally from Duke Street in Rhos, met the likes of chat show host James Corden and Westworld actress Thandie Newton when he sneaked into the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles by blagging press credentials and an event staff

T-shirt.

Speaking from the USA, Simon told the Leader: “The Emmys is obviously a huge event and I happened to be in the LA area so thought I’d attend.”

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Simon manages to score press credentials on the day of the ceremony – one of the world’s most prestigious TV awards shows – by claiming to be an Associated Press photographer who was covering the red carpet arrivals.

After snapping up a suit at a bargain price, Simon made his way to the event at the Microsoft Theatre and was able to attend the ceremony – albeit a little late.

He said: “I literally saw the back end of it because I was busy in the charity shop suit shopping (laughs).”

Then, despite not having the required ticket, Simon managed to charm his way past security for the exclusive Governors Ball after party where he took selfies with Thandie Newton, Donald Glover and James Corden.

Simon Wilson at the after show party with Westworld star Thandie Newton

Of the many celebrities he met on the night, Simon said: “They were all great and very genuine, nice people – just like me and you!

“It’s a shock when you first see them but soon as you start talking to them, it’s no difference.”

Simon’s Emmy Awards adventure was not the first time that he has managed to attend a major global event.

Simon, who lives in Beverly Hills and works for production companies, has previously found his way into Wimbledon five years ago and the Tyson Fury-Wladimir Klitschko boxing bout in Germany in 2015.

But Simon, who also posts videos on YouTube, earned online fame this summer after managing to sweet-talk himself into the Floyd Mayweather Jr-Conor McGregor fight by posing as a journalist.

He was able to watch the fight from seats worth $100,000 and walk backstage, rubbing shoulders with celebrities including Chris Hemsworth, Demi Levato and Gerard Butler.

A former pupil of Ysgol Morgan Llwyd in Wrexham, he spoke of what he thought were the qualities needed to find a way into such events.

He said: “I think mindset and belief are the main things, but at the same time you need good communication skills obviously – that’s key!

“Also the ability to read a situation.”