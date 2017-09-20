Passenger complaining about fare assaulted train guard at Penyffordd station

A train guard was punched in the chest by a man complaining about his fare.

British Transport Police have issued an appeal for information after the guard was assaulted at Penyffordd train station on Saturday, August 9.

At around 9.35pm, the guard was approached by a man who had a previous issue with his train fare on an earlier train service.

When at Penyffordd station, he approached the guard and punched him in the chest.

Officers would now like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may have information that could help with the investigation.

People have the right to travel and work on the rail network without fear or intimidation.

Anyone with any information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 586-090817.