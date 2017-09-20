North Flintshire Police looking for man who "gets around"

Police are on the lookout for a man who “gets around.”
North Flintshire Policing Team issued a plea for information on Facebook relating to the whereabouts of Nathan Caron, 35.
Officers wrote that Caron is “wanted to be returned to prison.
“He gets around!
“He could be anywhere in Deeside, Flint or Holywell.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, who said they would “of course be looking for him ourselves,” or message them online via their Facebook page.
habiba2005
12:12, 20 September 2017
This needs taken down I myself have been in touch with Police via their website and Deeside.com..Nathan was arrested last Thursday and sentenced on Friday to custodial sentence..this was confirmed from his Solicitor yesterday to myself... Police press office need to do their job properly instead of causing me upset being plastered all over media websites and facebook for the public to share ..
