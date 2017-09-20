Concerns for missing Holywell woman

Concerns have been raised for a missing woman from Holywell.

North Wales Police want to trace the whereabouts of 43-year-old Michelle Lowe.

Anyone with information relating to Michelle's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V143744.

