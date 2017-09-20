Concerns for missing Holywell woman

Concerns have been raised for a missing woman from Holywell.
North Wales Police want to trace the whereabouts of 43-year-old Michelle Lowe.
Anyone with information relating to Michelle's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V143744.
Missing from #Holywell Michelle Lowe is 43 years old. If seen or you have information regarding her whereabouts please call 101 ref V143744 pic.twitter.com/jJna1UUo1r— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) September 20, 2017
