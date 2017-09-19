Redeveloping Kop 'must be priority' at Wrexham's Racecourse ground

“Every possible avenue” is being explored in an attempt to help redevelop The Racecourse.

Wrexham AM Lesley Griffiths said meetings have been held between Wrexham AFC and the Welsh Government, as well as the club and the Football Association of Wales, over the summer months.

And key to turning The Racecourse into a vital community asset is the redevelopment of the Kop terrace – which has not been in use for several years.

Ms Griffiths said: “In March, I received a letter from the First Minister stating he and the Welsh Government support the development of The Racecourse in principle.

“Since then I have been in close dialogue with Wrexham AFC and have facilitated meetings between the club and Welsh Government officials.

“Over the summer I met with the cabinet secretary for economy and infrastructure, Ken Skates AM, while the club has also held further discussions with representatives from the Welsh Government and Wrexham Council. I am also aware the club has held separate meetings with the Welsh Football Association.”

She continued: “One individual or organisation is not going to solve this issue satisfactorily.

“For any development to take place at The Racecourse, there needs to be a sustainable business plan and a clear vision for the future.

“In order to achieve the best possible chance of success, a number of local partners must all work together and towards the same goal.

“From a personal perspective, the priority must be to redevelop the Kop.

“Everyone is aware the area is an eyesore but renovating the stand will help transform the stadium into a key community asset and venue, for both the club, the town and wider North Wales region.

“I believe the work that has taken place over the summer has been a positive step forward but the process is time consuming and will not be resolved overnight.

“Every possible avenue is being explored and, as the town’s Assembly Member and having been a Wrexham fan for 45 years, I will continue to pursue these matters.”

In March last year, Wrexham Supporters Trust members voted overwhelmingly in favour to regain control of The Racecourse, agreeing a 99-year lease with stadium owner Glyndwr University.

As part of the deal, the university has the right to ask the club to allow it to redevelop the Kop and the

Glyndwr Stand for its own use, provided there is suitable seating on the pitch-facing side of such development.

A series of successful concerts have since been held at the stadium, including packed-out performances from the Stereophonics and Olly Murs.