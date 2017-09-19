Halloween band night in memory of Ruabon mum

A charity event is set to be held in memory of a woman whose sudden death stunned a community.

Friends of Nicola Thomas will hold a Halloween band night at Brymbo Sports and Social Complex in memory of Nicola, from Ruabon, who died aged 33 just days before Christmas last year.

Nicola, of Lindisfarne Close, was a keen supporter of MIND, and ran the London Marathon in support of the mental health charity last year.

One of the band night’s organisers, Natasha Messaoud, who attended Bryn Alyn School with Nicola, said she was a “bright and bubbly” person.

“It was just a shock to everybody really, because it was unexpected,” she said.

She added that she and friends Sian Davies and Anna Jones were continuing fundraising that started earlier this year with a 12-hour spinathon for MIND at the Will B Fit gym in Rhos, that was organised by Emma Kate Roberts, alongside gym staff Wayne Jones and Luke Bithell.

That event raised more than £2,400 for MIND, and a Virgin Money Giving online donation page raised £3,621.

Universal Exports will perform at the latest fundraiser, where guests are encouraged to wear fancy dress, which will be held from 7pm on October 28.

Natasha, 34, of Brymbo, told how a member of the band had offered their services for free to anyone who wanted to organise a charity band night in Nicola’s memory. There will also be DJ set as well as a raffle and auction.

Tickets are £5 in advance or £6 on the door. They are also available from Will B Fit gym.

Nicola previously worked for the Leader in marketing and at the time of her death was a purchasing manager for Unilever.

She is survived by her husband Pete, 35, and daughters Evie and twins Scarlett and Freya.

Paying tribiute to Nicola earlier this year, Pete said: “She was so bubbly, always happy and always smiling.

“She worked hard and was a fantastic mum, and doted after the children. Nicola was very into her fitness and ran the London Marathon last year for MIND.”

For more information on the night, visit ‘Halloween Charity Band Night for MIND in memory of Nicola Thomas’ on Facebook.