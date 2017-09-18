Emergency services called after woman hit by bus in Coedpoeth

A WOMAN sustained a ‘non-life threatening’ injury after being hit by a bus outside a school.

The incident happened shortly before 3.40pm outside Ysgol Bryn Tabor in Coedpoeth.

The Welsh Ambulance Service sent a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a crew in an emergency ambulance to the scene.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at shortly before 3.40pm to reports a woman had been hit by a bus outside Ysgol Bryn Tabor on Heol Maelor, Coedpoeth.

“A woman has been taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.”

A police spokesman confirmed the collision involved a woman and a bus, but did not result in serious injuries.