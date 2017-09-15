New retailer in Buckley to be welcomed 'with open arms' with rumours Home Bargains or B&M may move into vacant unit

A new retailer would be welcomed “with open arms” at a currently vacant town centre unit, a town mayor says.

Cllr Dennis Hutchinson has said attracting a new name to occupy the former Budgens store in Buckley would be a “great asset to the community”.

Rumours are swirling in the town that a discount chain such as Home Bargains or B&M could move into the unit that has been left vacant since the company operating Budgens fell into difficulty, resulting in the store's closure and the loss of 30 jobs in March.

It was confirmed in February that Michael Denny, Robert Moran and Matthew Hammond of Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) has been appointed as joint administrators of Food Retailer Operations Ltd (FROL).

The store had been previously occupied by the Co-operative, which Budgens took over in July 2016.

Cllr Hutchinson said: “Whoever it is, we would welcome them with open arms.

“It would not be a mistake on their part to come to Buckley and people in the town are anxious for a another shopping outlet.

“Home Bargains is a very well known company and it would be a boon, a great asset to the community to attract them here.”

Cllr Hutchinson added any retailer that moved into the unit would follow suit to newcomers in Aldi in having the “wonderful asset” of offering free parking after charges were introduced in the town car parks last year.

A spokesman for Home Bargains said: “As a result of our constant growth we’re always looking for new staff across the country.

”While we don’t have anything to announce at the moment, we’d encourage people to register on our jobs website so we can contact them if roles become available in their region.

A spokesman for B&M Retail was not available for comment.