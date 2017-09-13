Mold's Theatr Clwyd director pays tribute to Sir Peter Hall

THEATR Clwyd artistic director Tamara Harvey has joined tributes to Sir Peter Hall, the former director of the National Theatre and founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who has died aged 86.

The theatre great died on Monday, in a London hospital surrounded by his family.

He founded the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in 1960 and was appointed as the National’s director in 1973.

Sir Peter, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2011, is survived by his widow, Nicki and children Christopher, Jennifer, Edward, Lucy, Rebecca, Emma and nine grandchildren.

Rebecca is a well-known actress who has starred in films such as Iron Man and the big-screen adaptation of The BFG and in 1992 she was directed by her father in the TV adaptation of The Camomile Lawn.

Tamara, who joined the Mold-based theatre as artistic director in 2015, said Sir Peter’s ideas had “directly influenced” Theatr Clwyd’s standing as the principal drama production company in Wales.

She said: “It is perhaps impossible to articulate the depth of Sir Peter Hall’s contribution to British theatre.

“He was a true visionary, not only in the rehearsal room, but across the wider landscape. His vision for a National Theatre building on London’s South Bank directly influenced the breadth and quality of the facilities we enjoy at Theatr Clwyd today.

“His imagination, compassion and understanding of our shared humanity will be profoundly missed by theatre makers and audiences alike.”

The current director of the National Theatre, Rufus Norris paid tribute to the theatre great, saying: “We all stand on the shoulders of giants and Peter Hall’s shoulders supported the entirety of British theatre as we know it.

“All of us, including those in the new generation of theatre-makers not immediately touched by his influence, are in his debt.

“His legendary tenacity and vision created an extraordinary and lasting legacy for us all.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Royal Shakespeare Company included a quote from Julius Caesar and said it was “greatly saddened by the news.”

A private family funeral service will be held and details of a public memorial will be announced in due course.