An air ambulance has been called to a medical emergency.

The Wales Air Ambulance landed in a field near Whalleys Way, Acrefair at around 2pm.

A Wales Air Ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 2pm to reports of a medical emergency at an address on Whalleys Way, Acrefair.

“The Wales Air Ambulance and a crew in an emergency ambulance are currently in attendance.”