Storm Aileen to batter North and Mid Wales tonight

HEAVY rain and strong winds are set to batter North Wales tonight (Tuesday).

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the UK. The warning is in force from 5pm tonight until 8am on Wednesday.

There is also a chance of flooding, power cuts, damage to trees and buildings.

Storm Aileen is the first storm to be named since this season names were released last week. Aileen is expected to cause disruption across the country.

Areas affected include Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys, Wrexham and Isle of Anglesey.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Storm Aileen is expected to bring very strong winds with gusts of 50-60 mph on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

”The worst of the winds, with gusts to 65-75 mph, are expected to be across North Wales, Southern parts of Northern England, the North Midlands and Norfolk, for which area a separate Amber warning is being issued. Longer journey times by road, rail and air are likely, with restrictions on roads and bridges.”

An Amber warning is in force between 12.05am and 6am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson aded: “Storm Aileen will bring a brief spell of very strong westerly winds with gusts of 65-75 mph during the early hours of Wednesday.”

There has been some speculation that this weather is being driven by the severe weather in the Caribbean and US. The Met Office has said that there is no such connection.