Saltney store's cat-lovers greet new Brutus

A STATUE in memory of a famous supermarket cat has been unveiled.

Comedian, actor and star of TV’s Phoenix Nights Ted Robbins unveiled the likeness of Brutus at the Morrisons store in Saltney yesterday.

Brutus became a local celebrity after spending years journeying from the home of his owners, Claire and Adam Owens, to the supermarket in Saltney over the road.

The tabby had been visiting the store since it was built in 2010 and became a familiar face to regular customers.

In October 2013 he was diagnosed with a condition called polycystic kidney disease, a condition he would have had since birth

Unfortunately, there was no cure and earlier this year he died after a long battle with the illness.

Such was his popularity, thousands of pounds were raised to fund this permanent memorial – which was created by Ted’s sister Jane Robbins.

Ted said: “We’ve always been a family of cat-lovers and I’m very honoured to unveil the statue of Brutus.

“We had two cats called Sylvester and Sam when I was growing up and now we have a 17-year-old moggie called Colin.

“When Jane told me she was doing the statue she asked if I had any famous friend who would do the unveiling.

“I couldn’t get any of them to do it so I was very pleased to be asked to do it myself.

“I have very fond memories of growing up in this area and the people here are very kind-hearted and generous.”

Shopper Sarah Mayers was just one of Brutus’ many fans at the store.

She said: “I always used to give Brutus a cuddle on a Sunday morning when we did our shopping here.”

Brutus’ owner Claire Owens added: ”I had so many messages of sympathy from people all over the world that I was in tears for a week.

“The people have been amazing and I can’t thank them enough for making their donations.

“I also want to say thank you to Ted for doing the unveiling and Morrisons for helping the memory of Brutus live on for ever.”