Work under way to plan this year's Christmas lights switch-on in Wrexham

Work is well under way to plan this year’s Christmas lights switch-on in Wrexham.

Last year marked the return of the event after a three-year absence and organiser Sam Foulkes is hard at work to make this year’s event an even bigger success.

Since 2013, civic cuts meant the town centre spectacle had been reduced to a lantern parade but, thanks to the Rotary Club of Wrexham Glyndwr, it returned in style last year.

Reality TV star Ricky Rayment from The Only Way Is Essex turned on the lights ahead of his star turn in the Cinderella panto at the Stiwt theatre in Rhos.

And an A-list TV celebrity is already lined-up to do the job this year on November 23.

The event itself starts at 5pm with the switch-on at 7.30pm coinciding with a spectacular firework finale.

There will also be festive stalls and fairground rides to keep the gathered crowd entertained.

Anyone interesting in performing at the event or helping with sponsorship

is asked to email rotaryevents@outlook.com