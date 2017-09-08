Scam warning as large quantity of cigarettes are stolen from outlets across North Wales

Police are advising shop assistants who deal with cigarette sales to be aware of a scam after large quantities of cigarettes were stolen from a number of supermarkets and filling stations across North Wales.

The thefts all happened between Monday September 4 and Wednesday September 6, at various supermarkets and filling stations.

On each occasion the offenders have entered the store, tried to purchase multiple packs of cigarettes, placed them in a bag and offered to pay with a card that has been declined.

By distracting the member of staff they have then managed to leave with the cigarettes.

Inspector Owain Llewellyn said: “The offences have been committed by either one or two males, who are described as being generally scruffy, but always with a shoulder bag and always using a card which is declined. Where appropriate shop workers should not hand over goods until full payment has been received”

Anyone who may have information relating to the offences is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 RC17135390. Alternatively contact us by webchat: http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.